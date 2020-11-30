TODAY'S PAPER
This year's NFC East woes not unfamiliar in recent NFL history

Dalvin Tomlinson of the New York Giants wraps up Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 15, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Whatever happens on Monday night, the team in first place in the NFC East will have four wins after 12 weeks of action.

That may seem historically bad, and it probably is, but you don’t have to go back too far to find the last time a team with just four wins through the first 12 weeks was in first place. In fact, two of the teams that are in the current race for the NFC East title are led by men who were in the midst of things then, too.

It was 2014 in the NFC South. And if the Eagles lose against the Seahawks on Monday night, the NFC South division standings then will be nearly identical to the NFC East standings now.

Through Week 12 six years ago, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, Atlanta and New Orleans were tied for the division lead with a 4-7 record (the Giants and Washington are 4-7), Carolina was next at 3-7-1 (same as the Eagles will be if they lose to Seattle) and Tampa Bay was in last place at 2-9 (the Cowboys are a bit better at 3-8).

Ultimately the Panthers won that division. Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was the GM for that team. Washington head coach Ron Rivera was the head coach for that team. So both can draw inspiration from the first-hand experience and relay it to their current organizations. Their Panthers even won a wild card game at home before losing in the divisional round (and the following year they went 15-1 and all the way to the Super Bowl if you are looking for good news for 2021).

Even the Eagles, with a loss, can take a positive away from that 2014 NFC South race. Because they will be in the same position the Panthers were in. The Panthers and Saints both finished with seven wins, but the Panthers wound up winning the division by virtue of the half-win they earned from their tie.

It’s hard to envision any of the teams in the NFC East reaching seven wins. But they might. In fact, two or three of them might. So while 2020 might not be a gleaming example of football prowess for the NFC East, it is hardly unique in its lowliness.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

