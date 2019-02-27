INDIANAPOLIS — The Giants are looking for the next Eli Manning at the Combine, all while sticking with the current one for the time being.

Head coach Pat Shurmur said he wants Manning back and “fully expects” the 38-year-old quarterback to be on the team and most likely under center when the 2019 season begins in September. He noted that Manning played better in the second half of the season when those around him — i.e. in front of him — began to play better.

"Eli can help us win games,” Shurmur said.

But at the same time, Shurmur conceded that Manning is “closer to 40 than 20.” In fact, he’s closer to 40 than he is 35. So with the sixth pick in the upcoming draft and 10 selections overall, the Giants also are in a position to select Manning’s successor.

Whether that actual transition happens early this season, late this season or next season, with Manning on the final deal of his contract it is imperative for the team to have a player in place to replace him.

The top of this draft offers two very different possibilities in Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins. Neither has more than one year as a college starter, which is fine with the Giants since they are not looking for a plug-and-play quarterback.

The questions about Murray regard mostly his size, but Shurmur said there are no measurables that will come out of this Combine which will eliminate him from consideration. “Times have changed,” Shurmur said. “Quarterbacks come in all shapes and sizes.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For Haskins, the question is about mobility. Shurmur said that is a highly coveted quality in his offensive system. “We value a guy who can move around,” Shurmur said.

Again, though, there is unlikely to be anything at the Combine that cements or precludes those concerns.

Ultimately, this Combine will be more about a first get-to-know-you with the players. Shurmur joked that his first question when he meets Murray will probably be as simple as: “Hey, how’re you doing?” This week will be more about assessing the intangibles that go into being the face of a franchise.

There are other options in this draft as well, though those would likely come later in the first or early in the second round.

Shurmur said he has had conversations with Manning about this upcoming season. “There is nothing secret to what we’re trying to do,” he said.

But what they are trying to do may be on different paths at this point. Manning, in the winter of his career, undoubtedly wants to go out a winner. A sixth overall draft pick could help that a lot. But not if that pick is used to select a player who may not take the field until Manning is gone.

Shurmur said the Giants can rationalize taking any player with their first pick, whether he starts on Day One or doesn’t play until 2020. As for Manning’s role as potential mentor, Shurmur insisted that is not Manning’s job. That’s why the Giants have coaches.

But...

"I think a young player would greatly benefit from that,” he said of sitting behind Manning for a certain amount of time and learning before taking the field.

Now it seems to be just a matter of who that young player will be.