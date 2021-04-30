Dave Gettleman went eight full drafts as a general manager of the Panthers and Giants without trading back. Fifty-five career picks, and he never stocked up for the future or bypassed a turn in line.

On Friday, he did it for the second time in two days — and still shrewdly wound up with the top-ranked edge rusher on the Giants’ board at the beginning of the day. With the 50th overall pick, they selected Azeez Ojulari from Georgia. The Giants also had the 76th overall selection in the draft to use late on Friday night.

One night after he sent the team’s 11th overall pick to the Bears in exchange for a package that included a first- and fourth-rounder in next year’s draft, Gettleman and the Giants swapped second-round picks with the Dolphins on Friday. The result was that the Giants moved from 42nd overall to 50th and picked up a third-rounder in next year’s draft.

The Dolphins used that 42nd overall pick to select offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg from Notre Dame.

On Thursday, Gettleman spoke about the value of accumulating picks for 2022. The effects of the pandemic, he said, muddled the information-gathering on this year’s crop of eligible players.

"There's a lot of unknowns here with this group and plus a lot of kids went back and took advantage of the NCAA giving them an additional year of eligibility," he said on Thursday. "That obviously played into our thinking."

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The stockpile of 2022 draft picks, of course, does little to help the team this year and will have no impact on the jump the organization is hoping to make in 2021. In fact, if there is not a steep rise in the number of victories this coming season, there is a chance Gettleman won’t be around to use those picks that he accumulated. If the Giants flounder in 2021, they could very well change direction and have a new general manager in place to make next year’s selections.

That’s a gamble Gettleman seems willing to make in this draft. For the first time in his career.

In fact, it seemed like the Giants were drafting in the first two days of this year’s process more like the Patriots normally do than they normally do. Credit that to the growing influence of Joe Judge in the franchise.

Gettleman spoke on Thursday about the process that went into the trade with the Bears.

"We knew where we wanted to go and we knew at which point we would consider a trade back," he said.

It was likely a similar situation for the Giants on Friday, especially since there had been no edge rushers taken in the second round when they were on the clock with their original selection at 42. Sensing they could find a player at that position of need for themselves among a pod of players who would be mathematically available at 50, they made the trade.

As it turned out, none were taken in the second round by the time they selected at 50, and they picked Ojulari. An explosive player with first-round talent, his status in the draft dipped a bit because of concerns about knee injuries. He led Georgia with 5 1/2 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and had 8 1/2 in 2020. He was also a college roommate and regular practice competitor with the Giants' first-round pick last year, Andrew Thomas.

And hey, if the knee becomes too much of an issue, the Giants have plenty of picks to replace him with next year.