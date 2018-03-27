TODAY'S PAPER
Pat Shurmur familiar with Bradley Chubb’s ability to get to quarterback

The Giants coach said he watched the North Carolina State pass-rusher sack his son, Kyle Shurmur, in the 2016 Independence Bowl.

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb sacks

North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb sacks Florida State quarterback James Blackman during a game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Sept. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Don Juan Moore

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
ORLANDO, Fla. — Pat Shurmur has been going through the scouting process with Bradley Chubb, the pass-rusher from North Carolina State and potential draft pick of the Giants at No. 2. Before that even began, though, Shurmur had a good sense of Chubb’s abilities.

“I watched him sack my son a year ago in the bowl game,” the Giants coach said of Chubb’s play against Kyle Shurmur, the quarterback for Vanderbilt, in the 2016 Independence Bowl. N.C. State won, 41-17.

Shurmur said his son pops up a lot on the film he watches, particularly last year when the SEC produced a number of NFL-caliber defensive linemen.

“Their highlights were sacking my kid,” Shurmur said. “I texted him like four times: ‘I just saw you on tape. I just saw you on tape.’ ”

Shurmur said he likes what he’s seen from Chubb.

“He’s a dynamic pass-rusher and we all know how important that is to a team to have guys with his skill set,” Shurmur said. “He’s a really outstanding player.”

Shurmur also said he can fit into the Giants’ new 3-4 hybrid scheme on defense.

“He’s probably an edge player, which means he can fit for us when we’re a ‘five’ on the line front or certainly a four-man front,” he said.

And sacking Kyle Shurmur won’t be held against Chubb.

“I think sacking the quarterback is a good thing,” Shurmur said.

Even when that quarterback is your son.

