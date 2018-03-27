ORLANDO, Fla. — Pat Shurmur has been going through the scouting process with Bradley Chubb, the pass-rusher from North Carolina State and potential draft pick of the Giants at No. 2. Before that even began, though, Shurmur had a good sense of Chubb’s abilities.

“I watched him sack my son a year ago in the bowl game,” the Giants coach said of Chubb’s play against Kyle Shurmur, the quarterback for Vanderbilt, in the 2016 Independence Bowl. N.C. State won, 41-17.

Shurmur said his son pops up a lot on the film he watches, particularly last year when the SEC produced a number of NFL-caliber defensive linemen.

“Their highlights were sacking my kid,” Shurmur said. “I texted him like four times: ‘I just saw you on tape. I just saw you on tape.’ ”

Shurmur said he likes what he’s seen from Chubb.

“He’s a dynamic pass-rusher and we all know how important that is to a team to have guys with his skill set,” Shurmur said. “He’s a really outstanding player.”

Shurmur also said he can fit into the Giants’ new 3-4 hybrid scheme on defense.

“He’s probably an edge player, which means he can fit for us when we’re a ‘five’ on the line front or certainly a four-man front,” he said.

And sacking Kyle Shurmur won’t be held against Chubb.

“I think sacking the quarterback is a good thing,” Shurmur said.

Even when that quarterback is your son.