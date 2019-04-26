TODAY'S PAPER
Hall of Fame evaluator Gil Brandt compares Daniel Jones to Peyton Manning

Brandt suggested that Jones could live up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with NFL Commissioner

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Giants selected Jones in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Nashville. Photo Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Hall of Fame evaluator Gil Brandt sees a lot of Manning in new Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

But not Eli.

Brandt, who works for SiriusXM NFL Radio, suggested that Jones could live up to one of the game’s greatest quarterbacks of all time.

“I’ve got to be careful how I say this: This guy, when you compare Peyton Manning coming out of Tennessee, the numbers are exactly the same,” Brandt said on Thursday night after the Giants made the sixth overall selection. “Now, is he going to work as hard as Peyton Manning? That’s the question.”

It wasn’t the first time Brandt made the Peyton Manning connection to Jones. In a conference call last week he made a similar comparison.

“I love Dan Jones,” Brandt said. “When you watch him and you go back [20] years and watch Peyton Manning, you are watching the same guy. He’s athletic. He doesn’t have a rocket for an arm, but neither did Peyton. Very smart. He gambles on himself. He had an opportunity to have a full scholarship to Princeton. He said, ‘No, I’m better than that. I want to walk on at Duke.’ He completed 60 percent of his passes but they didn’t have any great receivers there to catch the ball. He had an unbelievable workout a month or so ago. A lot of people have really turned to like him.”

