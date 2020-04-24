You know the Giants selected Andrew Thomas with their first-round pick on Thursday night. Here is a look at the other first-rounders who are on the Giants’ schedule for 2020. We don’t yet know the order in which they will face these teams – or even if they will for sure given the uncertainty of the times. But, assuming the NFL plays a full 2020 season, these are the rookies the Giants will be contending with:

Washington: They selected Chase Young with the second overall pick, a ferocious edge rusher who will be a stern twice-a-year test for Thomas for the foreseeable future.

Eagles: Wide receiver Jalen Reagor will be Carson Wentz’s newest target. Will he become another DeSean Jackson and torment the Giants for years? Or will last year’s first-round pick DeAndre Baker grow into a Giants cornerback who can handle him regularly?

Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb is a big-play receiver for a team that seems to want to transition from a running attack to a passing one. He may be able to make catches like the Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. used to against the Cowboys. Then again, the Cowboys usually won those games anyway.

Bengals: Joe Burrow was the first overall selection in the draft. Had the Giants waited a year before selecting their QB of the future, could they have been in the running for him? The battle of two young passers will be an interesting matchup.

Cardinals: If the Giants want to know what they missed out on by passing on Isaiah Simmons, they’ll find out quickly enough. Arizona grabbed the versatile defensive player with the eighth overall pick.

49ers: The Giants will have to face a rookie first-rounder on both sides of the ball in this game. The defending NFC champs grabbed two first-round picks via trades, taking DT Javon Kinlaw at 14 and WR Brandon Aiyuk at 25.

Browns: If anyone notices anything about this game besides the return of Beckham to face the Giants, it may be to compare where two of the top offensive linemen in the draft are in the early stages of their careers. The Browns, like the Giants, took a blocker in Jedrick Wills Jr. at 10.

Bucs: Tristan Wirfs’ first job in the NFL will be to protect Tom Brady. For at least one game, he’ll have to do that against the Giants, a team that selected Thomas ahead of him.

Seahawks: Linebacker Jordyn Brooks joins a Seattle defense that is strong in the middle. They’ll give the Giants a good test when it comes to opening holes for Saquon Barkley.

Ravens: LSU linebacker Patrick Queen will try to quarterback the Ravens' defense the way Lamar Jackson has quarterbacked their offense.

Steelers: No first-round pick for the Steelers. And we can’t even have fun with the showdown of 2004 first-rounders anymore.

Rams: Another team on the Giants’ schedule with no first-round pick. Whatever. The most talked-about rookie when the Giants play there will be the new stadium anyway (assuming it is finished in time).

Bears: No pick in the first round. That’s OK, they’ll have enough drama figuring out who will be their quarterback when they play the Giants.