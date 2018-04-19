The Giants’ general manager sat in front of a microphone on Thursday and talked about what a “tremendous talent” Penn State running back Saquon Barkley is, adding that his attributes are so obvious “he’s one of those guys my mother could have scouted.” It sure sounded like he’d be the pick.

He raved about the class of quarterbacks in the draft, saying each was a different flavor that made him feel like he was “sitting in Ben & Jerry’s.” He said he believes Eli Manning “still has plenty of arm left,” called it “hogwash” that the Giants needed to draft a quarterback with the valuable No. 2 pick, but added that “time will tell” whether they do or not. It sure sounded like they might.

He joked about how in the old days taking a guard — even one as promising as Quenton Nelson from Notre Dame — high in the first round would have cost a general manager his job. Or worse. “People would shoot you in the head,” he said before revising that antiquated thinking. “Is it ever too early to take a great player?” he asked. “Big men allow you to complete and we’re going to build this team from the inside out.” It sure sounded like the Giants could go in that direction, too.

Dave Gettleman: Man of mystery.

At least for another week. That’s when the mystery is over and the Giants will unveil their choice for the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL’s draft (assuming they do not trade back, which Gettleman added as an option as well) and what is perhaps the most significant pick since the last time the Giants were this high in the order in 1981. In the meantime, grinnin’ Gettleman seemed to be enjoying the speculation over what the Giants will do nearly as much as he enjoys being locked in a room breaking down film of the players.

“Like it?” he said when asked about the various outside opinions and reports that are spinning around the organization with the speed and volume of a racecar on a short loop. “I love it!”

There were a few topics on which Gettleman did provide absolute clarity.

If he does trade up at some point in the draft, something he did several times as general manager of the Panthers, he would not use future picks as currency.

That he does not believe in smokescreens.

“When I was a little kid, every time I lied I got caught,” he said. “When I was seven years old my father kicked my butt and I haven’t lied since then.”

And lastly, that as of Thursday afternoon, he still does not have a definite answer to the question everyone wants answered: Who ya taking?

“We’ll know when we know,” he said. “I’m not making any decisions before the draft.”

The Giants’ brain trust – front office and scouts – will take most of the weekend off and then reassemble on Sunday night. At that point they’ll go back over their board, make any late adjustments, and by the time Thursday rolls around have a very solid idea about who the next Giant will be.

Then it’s just a matter of waiting to see who the Browns take at No. 1 – the only player, as yet unknown, who will be unavailable to the Giants when they get on the clock – and having the commissioner call out his name.

“You can get too cute,” he said. “Guys laughed around the league when we got on the clock in Carolina and had our pick in in 28 seconds. You know what you want, go do it. Don’t be shy. If you get too cute, you’ll lose… If he fits your scheme and the value is there, pull the trigger.

“Game over.”