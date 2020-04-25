The Giants have seven draft picks for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are the players they've selected with those picks so far:

Darnay Holmes: 4th round (110 overall)

Position: Cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-10/195

College: UCLA

Holmes played 35 games during his career at UCLA, entering the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2017. He ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He had eight interceptions — two going back for touchdowns — to go with 120 total tackles in his career.

Shane Lemieux: 5th round (150 overall)

Position: Offensive line

Height/Weight: 6-4/310

College: Oregon

Lemieux started 52 consecutive games at left guard for Oregon, playing 3,611 snaps over his career. He was PFF’s No. 3 rated guard in the Pac-12 and No. 23 nationally during his senior, playing nearly 98 percent of Oregon’s offensive snaps. Lemieux allowed just one sack and three QB hits in 497 pass-block snaps last season.

Remaining picks

6th round (183 overall)

7th round (218 overall)

7th round (238 overall)

7th round (247 overall)

7th round (255 overall)