The Giants have seven draft picks for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are the players they've selected with those picks so far:
Darnay Holmes: 4th round (110 overall)
Position: Cornerback
Height/Weight: 5-10/195
College: UCLA
Holmes played 35 games during his career at UCLA, entering the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2017. He ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He had eight interceptions — two going back for touchdowns — to go with 120 total tackles in his career.
Shane Lemieux: 5th round (150 overall)
Position: Offensive line
Height/Weight: 6-4/310
College: Oregon
Lemieux started 52 consecutive games at left guard for Oregon, playing 3,611 snaps over his career. He was PFF’s No. 3 rated guard in the Pac-12 and No. 23 nationally during his senior, playing nearly 98 percent of Oregon’s offensive snaps. Lemieux allowed just one sack and three QB hits in 497 pass-block snaps last season.
Remaining picks
6th round (183 overall)
7th round (218 overall)
7th round (238 overall)
7th round (247 overall)
7th round (255 overall)
