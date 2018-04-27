The Giants will get an up-close look at the first four picks of the NFL Draft this summer.

They’ll obviously be watching their own, running back Saquon Barkley, very closely throughout training camp and the preseason games. But they also open their preseason against the Browns, which likely means they’ll host the NFL debuts for Baker Mayfield and Denzel Ward, and they play the Jets in the third preseason game which should allow them to face Sam Darnold.

But which first-round picks will the Giants have to prepare for when it counts during the regular season? Here’s a look with a quickie scouting report on each:

Taven Bryan, DT, Jaguars

Week 1

Barkley’s first obstacle running up the middle will come against Bryan, who is Tom Coughlin’s new anchor on the defensive line. Giants’ guards also get to face him in the opener.

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Cowboys

Weeks 2 & 17

He’ll be flying around the field at AT&T Stadium trying to keep up with Barkley and Evan Engram. He may have the athleticism to do that, too.

Marcus Davenport, DE, Saints

Week 4

New Orleans paid a lot in draft capital to get the pass rusher. The Giants paid a lot in free agency to sign Nate Solder. We’ll see who made the better investment in Week 4.

D.J. Moore, WR, Panthers

Week 5

There will be so much to focus on for this game with Dave Gettleman and Mike Shula and Jonathan Stewart all returning to Charlotte that it’ll be easy to forget about Moore as a storyline. But the Giants’ cornerbacks had better not ignore him.

Calvin Ridley, WR, Falcons

Week 7

Another target for Matt Ryan, meaning that the Falcons will test the depth of the new Giants secondary like few other teams will be able to.

Da’ron Payne, DT, Redskins

Weeks 8 & 14

A defensive tackle from Alabama? Giants got one of those a year ago in Dalvin Tomlinson and it worked out pretty well for them.

Mike McGlinchey, OT, 49ers

Week 10

Considered to be the best tackle in the draft and the new personal protector for Jimmy Garoppolo. James Bettcher’s new defense will have to find a way around him.

Vita Vea, DT, Buccaneers

Week 11

This will be a daunting defensive line with Vea, Gerald McCoy, Beau Allen and what is certain to be a very inspired Jason Pierre-Paul. Hog mollies will need to answer the call.

Roquan Smith, LB, Bears

Week 13

The winner of the Butkus Award goes to Chicago. Perfect. Although maybe not for the Giants who’ll have to figure out how to avoid his all-over-the-field abilities.

Rashaan Evans, LB, Titans

Week 15

Many figure Evans will be on the field mostly in passing downs for the Titans. With Barkley in the backfield, though, defenses won’t be able to know what those are.

Quenton Nelson, G, Colts

Week 16

Sigh. What could have been. Nelson, the New Jersey product from Notre Dame, may become to Barkley what Zach Martin is to Odell Beckham Jr.: The Pro Bowl offensive lineman that always makes Giants fans wonder if the big talent was worth it.