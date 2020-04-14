Giants thinking like Patriots when it comes to edge rushers

Ask most people associated with the Giants how they were able to twice beat the Patriots in Super Bowls as decided underdogs and they’ll point to the ability of the defensive front to put pressure on Tom Brady. Sure there was a helmet catch and two fourth-quarter comeback drives, but the main reason the Giants have two of their four Lombardi Trophies is their emphasis on pass rushers who could harass, affect, and in some cases flatten the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

The franchise spent more than a decade abiding by the creed that it could never have too many pass rushers.

That plan may have helped the Giants win the Super Bowl battles against the Patriots. But as the Giants continue to shape their roster for the rebuild that lies ahead, it’s actually the Patriots way of thinking about edge rushers that is winning the war.

The Giants, with coach Joe Judge plucked from the New England School of Football Philosophy, appear to be embracing a design that does not rely on individual playmakers up front to create sacks and impact quarterbacks, but rather an overall scheme that brings pressures from multiple areas and many different players.

“A lot of people were raised with the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowl teams, where we could consistently apply pressure with four,” general manager Dave Gettleman said on his conference call on Monday. “That is the goal, that’s what you want. But you can’t manufacture it and you can’t overpay for it. What it really comes down to is it doesn’t matter who gets the sacks, it’s about how many sacks you actually get. It really is about how much pressure you apply. Some of this is going to have to come through scheme.”

The days when it was a given that Michael Strahan and Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora and Jason Pierre-Paul would be posting double-digit sack seasons are no longer. The Giants are now going to look a lot more like the Patriots defense, which, during Bill Belichick’s tenure that includes six Super Bowl titles, has never had a player with more than 12.5 sacks in any season. Chandler Jones and Mike Vrabel posted that many in 2015 and 2007, respectively. In the 20 seasons with Belichick as coach of the Patriots, there have been just five in which the team had someone reach double-digit sacks.

What prompted this turnaround in the Giants’ thinking? Certainly some of it has to do with money. Edge rushers are among the most expensive players when it comes to free agency – on the rare occasion the elite ones even reach the market – and Gettleman is unwilling to spend that kind of scratch to bring in one player (say, Jadeveon Clowney) if it will later cost him and the Giants a chance to keep one of their own.

“Part of the long term is we have some good, young players right now,” Gettleman said. “We’ve got Dalvin Tomlinson, [Evan] Engram and [Jabrill] Peppers. We have to make decisions on them. They’re some good, young players. After another year, you guys are going to be banging on me about Saquon [Barkley]. As I used to tell the guys down in Charlotte, when you wouldn’t spend all your money in free agency, I’d say, ‘Listen, you’re going to kill me about this? Well, you’re going to double kill me when we don’t have money to extend Luke Kuechly or Cam Newton or whomever.’ It’s a collaborative decision we make as we talk about how we’re moving forward. Right now, this is the decision we made. We’re just going to move forward the way we are now.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

So the Giants go with low-risk one-year contracts on players such as Markus Golden last season (which paid off with 10 sacks) and Kyler Fackrell this year. They’ve also invested draft choices in developmental pass rushers such as Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines in the last two years.

With the draft coming up next week, the Giants will likely try to find another pass-rushing project to add to their roster. Unless Chase Young is there when they have the No. 4 pick, though, expect any new pass rusher to come much later in the process. And it may not necessarily be one who can rack up sacks the way the Giants players used do back in the day, but someone who can add to the system that the Giants are implementing.

“Would I not want two defensive ends that are 25-sacks-a-year guys? Who doesn’t?” Gettleman said. “We are not in that position right now, so we will just keep building it.”

Building it differently than it used to be done with the Giants. Building it, ironically, in the form of the opponent that the old way once vanquished.