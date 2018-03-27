TODAY'S PAPER
Pat Shurmur: Giants can quell ‘urge’ to draft QB by looking at Eli Manning

Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Josh

Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen are considered the top quarterback's in the 2018 NFL Draft. Photo Credit: AP composite

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
ORLANDO — Pat Shurmur said there is always an “urge” to find a “young, generational quarterback.” But is there one in this upcoming draft class?

“Time will tell,” the head coach of the Giants with the No. 2 overall selection said on Tuesday at the NFL’s annual meeting, “but these are all very talented guys who have a chance to be really, really good players.”

Really, really good is nice, but it’s a far cry from the standard that general manager Dave Gettleman set for the No. 2 pick when he said he has to be convinced that the player they take is a potential Hall of Famer. So one of the ways the Giants can quell that “urge” Shurmur mentioned is by looking at Eli Manning.

“I do know this: I’ve seen Eli in the building almost every day during the offseason and he’s the fittest, healthiest 37-year-old I’ve ever been around,” Shurmur said. “I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Or, whoever else they have on their roster.

“The important thing with quarterbacks is they come in all shapes and sizes, all skill levels, on all parts of the spectrum in terms of their experience in the league,” Shurmur said. “The one who ends up playing for us you just try to get the most out of him, much like we did with Case Keenum last year in Minnesota.”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

