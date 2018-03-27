ORLANDO — Pat Shurmur said there is always an “urge” to find a “young, generational quarterback.” But is there one in this upcoming draft class?

“Time will tell,” the head coach of the Giants with the No. 2 overall selection said on Tuesday at the NFL’s annual meeting, “but these are all very talented guys who have a chance to be really, really good players.”

Really, really good is nice, but it’s a far cry from the standard that general manager Dave Gettleman set for the No. 2 pick when he said he has to be convinced that the player they take is a potential Hall of Famer. So one of the ways the Giants can quell that “urge” Shurmur mentioned is by looking at Eli Manning.

“I do know this: I’ve seen Eli in the building almost every day during the offseason and he’s the fittest, healthiest 37-year-old I’ve ever been around,” Shurmur said. “I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Or, whoever else they have on their roster.

“The important thing with quarterbacks is they come in all shapes and sizes, all skill levels, on all parts of the spectrum in terms of their experience in the league,” Shurmur said. “The one who ends up playing for us you just try to get the most out of him, much like we did with Case Keenum last year in Minnesota.”