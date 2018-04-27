The Giants have taken UTEP guard Will Hernandez in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has made no secret about his desire for “hog mollies” along the offensive line, and that’s what Hernandez brings to the table.

Hernandez started the season as a relative unknown, but the 327-pounder impressed ever since the Senior Bowl and rose up draft boards. He’s a big, powerful lineman with the strength to open up running lanes and the footwork to keep interior pass-rushers at bay.