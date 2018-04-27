TODAY'S PAPER
NFL Draft: Giants take UTEP guard Will Hernandez in second round

UTEP's Will Hernandez is pictured during a game

UTEP's Will Hernandez is pictured during a game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
The Giants have taken UTEP guard Will Hernandez in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has made no secret about his desire for “hog mollies” along the offensive line, and that’s what Hernandez brings to the table.

Hernandez started the season as a relative unknown, but the 327-pounder impressed ever since the Senior Bowl and rose up draft boards. He’s a big, powerful lineman with the strength to open up running lanes and the footwork to keep interior pass-rushers at bay.

Headshot

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

