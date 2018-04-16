The Giants will have two of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft at their complex for private visits this week, although the chances remain high that only one of them will be available when the team is on the clock at No. 2 next week.

Sam Darnold of USC is expected to arrive on Monday afternoon and have dinner with the Giants’ decision-makers before his workouts and meetings on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Josh Allen of Wyoming will arrive for his meal before his football portion of the program on Wednesday. Most believe that one of them will go No. 1 overall to the Browns when the first round begins on April 26.

Co-owner and team president John Mara figures to be part of these meetings.

The two visits pretty much will wrap up the pre-draft process for the Giants, leaving them a week to go back over their notes and observations and come to something of a consensus on what they will do with the most valuable draft pick they have had in almost four decades.

Besides those two quarterbacks, the Giants already had visits from other potential No. 2 picks including quarterback Josh Rosen of UCLA, running back Saquon Barkley of Penn State, and pass rusher Bradley Chubb of N.C. State.

The standard for making that pick is high, as general manager Dave Gettleman has said on more than one occasion that he must be able to envision the player wearing a gold jacket – i.e. being a Hall of Famer – to pick him. Barkley and Chubb likely fit that description. So, too, does guard Quenton Nelson from Notre Dame, although there likely is some resistance to selecting an interior offensive lineman that high in the draft (particularly when there are other prominent players at the position who can be had later in the first round or in the second; the Giants have the second pick in the second round as well). If the Giants trade back a bit, which is a possibility, Nelson would become a more realistic option.

As for the quarterbacks, not everyone is sold that they are the gold jacket material the Giants are looking for.

“I don’t see [Andrew] Luck in this draft, and I don’t see Carson Wentz, who I liked a lot coming into the draft,” Saints coach Sean Payton told MMQB.com this weekend. “I’d feel a little bit uneasy if I were at the top of this draft and I decided I had to have a quarterback. The pressure to get a quarterback is so great in this league, I get that. But we can’t create ’em. I wouldn’t be surprised if only one of these guys is left standing in four or five years, and if so, I’d guess it would be Sam Darnold.”