Welcome to the 2021 NFL Drafts.

That’s right. Plural. At least for a while, anyway.

Because as the first round of selections begins on Thursday night it will feel like there are two distinct and parallel processes happening. The first will include the quarterback-hungry franchises that are stacked up near the top, either through their own ineptitude last season or via trades they’ve already finalized. The Jaguars, Jets and 49ers, the first three teams on the clock, all undoubtedly arein that group. The Falcons, Panthers and Broncos, who pick fourth, eighth and ninth, could be.

Then there is the other draft. The one for the teams who already have what they believe to be a franchise quarterback on their roster (though if they were so sure of it they probably wouldn’t be picking that high to begin with). The Bengals, Dolphins and Lions at five, six and seven. The Cowboys at 10.

And yes, the Giants at 11.

Thanks to their devotion to Daniel Jones, the Giants are in that second group of teams that will be shopping in the non-quarterback aisles, virtually ignoring any of the passers coming into the league, and presented with a wide variety of possibilities. It also means that even though they are selecting outside the top 10, thanks to quarterback inflation they are more likely to land a player whom they have graded as being a top five prospect or even higher.

Basically the more quarterbacks that are drafted ahead of them – there will certainly be three and could be as many as five – the better the pool of choices for the Giants.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The more quarterbacks that go, the more players it pushes to us," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said last week. "It’s obviously helpful. Frankly, I’d like to see 10 quarterbacks go in front of us, but basically the more quarterbacks that go, the better it is for us."

The problem, leading up to the draft anyway, is that there is no way of knowing for sure who will be available to the Giants once they are about to select because no, there will not be 10 quarterbacks taken ahead of them. When they were picking fourth or sixth or second as they were in the past three drafts it was fairly easy to speculate on who would and would not be there for them. At 11, even with the first three picks practically handed in, there are too many variables

So for the first time in a long time the Giants will have to wait nervously on draft night to see whether their very top choices are taken before they have an opportunity to pick them.

No matter how things play out, whether they go wide receiver or offensive line or edge rusher or cornerback, there is still a very good chance the Giants will be able to draft someone who fits into Gettleman’s requirement for the 11th overall selection.

When he had the second overall pick, you might recall, he said it had to be used on a "gold jacket" player bound for the Hall of Fame. He used it to take Saquon Barkley. The criteria for 11 is a little less. Now, Gettleman said, he’s looking for someone who can become a day-one contributor.

"It’s really hard to take a guy at 11 that you’re betting on the potential," he said. "In the NFL, I’ve got to be really cognizant of the coaches. They’re under the pressure to win all the time. Every Sunday is a referendum on their skills as coaches and you’ve got to be really careful when you start taking guys that high that you love the physical skills and the potential, but how long is it going to take for it to show on the field? So that’s kind of the balance I have to get to."

Luckily for him he has these two concurrent drafts to accomplish that. Because while the Giants are not directly in the quarterback market, their next first-round selection will be impacted by it.