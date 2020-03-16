NFL to delay offseason programs due to coronavirus

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has informed teams that the league’s offseason programs will be delayed indefinitely due to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. Goodell made the decision Monday after consultation with NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith.

In addition, the league will work in consultation with medical experts from the NFL, the players’ union and the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network to develop a standard set of protocols to implement cleaning and maintenance procedures for teams’ training facilities.

During the free agency signing period, which officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m., teams cannot bring free agent players to their facilities, and team personnel cannot travel to meet with the players. Any player who is signed by a team can receive a medical exam in the players’ home city or a nearby location. Typically, teams don’t make signing official until a physical has been performed on the player.

“Based on the most recent guidance provided by leading health officials, and in consultation with the NFLPA and both our and the union’s medical advisors, we believe this is the appropriate way to protect the health of our players, staff and our communities,” Goodell said in a joint NFL-NFLPA statement Monday night. “We will continue to make decisions based on the best advice from medical and public health experts and will be prepared to make further modifications as needed.”

“Public safety is paramount during this national emergency, and we will continue to work with the NFL, medical experts and seek guidance from federal agencies to adjust our business practices accordingly,” Smith said.