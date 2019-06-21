Daniel Jones has been a Giant for about two months, but so far the only times Giants fans have gotten to see the sixth overall pick in person were when he participated in a charity softball game and when he showed up at a Yankees game. What will he look like actually playing football and what kind of reaction will he elicit on the field?

Fans can find out for themselves on July 25.

That’s the first day the Giants will be on the field for training camp this summer and the first of 10 practices that will be open to the public. The Giants announced this week that their workouts on July 27, 28, 30, 31, Aug. 2, 6, 11, 12 and 13 at their facility in the MetLife Stadium complex also will be open to the public.

While the July 25 practice will be notable for a first with Jones, the Aug. 13 practice could be the last time Giants fans will get a chance to watch Eli Manning practice. The 38-year-old quarterback is entering the final year of his contract with the Giants and this could very well be his 16th and final training camp with the team.

Entrances to the practices are free but require fans to register in advance for the complimentary tickets, a process that will begin July 9 at giants.com/trainingcamp. Fans may request up to six tickets per practice session and will receive their tickets via e-mail and will need to present them using their mobile device to gain admittance. A limited number of walk-up passes will be available for each of the workouts.

Besides watching practices, fans at training camp can get autographs from Giants legends during each of the dates. After each practice, a rotating group of current Giants players will sign autographs for the first 400 fans ages 12 and under in the Kids’ Zone.

For more information and updates on weather as the practices draw closer, visit www.giants.com/trainingcamp or download the Giants app.