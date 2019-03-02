INDIANAPOLIS – The team that not long ago lived by the mantra that one can never have enough pass-rushers may be pushing the boundary in the other direction.

If the Giants part ways with Olivier Vernon this offseason — and all indications are they will, via trade or cutting him as a salary cap casualty — it will leave them without a single player on the roster who has a proven ability to get to and bring down NFL quarterbacks. In a league where that job is quickly evolving into one of the most important on the defensive side — and perhaps one of the most important on the entire squad — the Giants could find themselves staring into a huge empty hole.

Luckily for them this draft could provide them with something to fill that void.

The Class of 2019 has edge rushers aplenty, and while a lot of the focus this week has been on the Giants’ search for their next franchise quarterback, there are many who believe they will be better off using their first-round pick on someone who can sack opposing quarterbacks.

It’s been nearly a decade since the Giants replenished what has been an iconic position for them throughout their history. They haven’t selected a pass-rusher first in the draft since they took Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010. That streak could be about to end.

General manager Dave Gettleman has made no secret of the fact that he wants to add impact players to the defense.

“It’s not easy to win games when you don’t have playmakers,” he said. “We need to improve the defense, guys. Just like I looked you right in the eye last year and told you we’ve got to fix this offensive line, we’ve got to get better on the defensive side.”

With few of them expected to be available in free agency, there may be no better way to do that than by selecting a top pass-rusher. In recent years that has been the defensive position where players come from college and make immediate changes to a team. Whether it was Joey Bosa with the Chargers, Myles Garrett with the Browns or Bradley Chubb with the Broncos, defensive ends or outside linebackers that can disrupt and destroy quarterbacks have been able to make the jump between college and the pros quicker than almost any other position on the field.

“Pass-rushing is something where you can immediately get rolling,” said Montez Sweat, a defensive end from Mississippi State and one of the potential targets for the Giants in the first round.

Depending on how the first round plays out, the Giants could have plenty of strong options, and they are looking at many of them this week at the Combine. They were scheduled on Saturday night to meet with Nick Bosa, the Ohio State end who many believe could be the first overall pick but who could start to slide if teams make an early run on quarterbacks. They are giving Josh Allen from Kentucky a once-over. And it’s hard to ignore New Jersey native Rashan Gary, who brashly called himself “the best player in this draft, offensively and defensively, period.”

That’s a lot of talent and potential. But is there anyone who can be the defensive version of Saquon Barkley, a player who can show up and transform the style and scope of a unit from day one?

LSU’s Devin White, who knows Odell Beckham Jr. from their college connection, said yes . . . and it’s him.

“I feel like they have a lot of talent on their offense and if they grab me for the defense, we’re on our way,” he said. “I think I put on a show for them in the formal interview.”

Said Allen of impacting not just a defense but a defensive culture for whoever picks him in the first round: “Any team that selects me, they’re putting their faith in me. They want me to be The Guy. I mean, I’m here to do anything I can to make that team good again.”

Clemson edge rusher Clelin Ferrell, another potential Giants target, put that franchise-altering task in a different perspective.

“I’m not saying I’m afraid of expectations, but a lot of times it’s not fair to put all those expectations on someone who is 20, 21, 23 years old,” Ferrell said. “People think they can come in and just change the entire franchise because they were drafted high. There’s a lot that goes into being a great player and to say they can just come in and really tear the league up, that’s a very hard thing to say.”

But not, he said, impossible.

“It can be done,” he said. “It’s been done before.”

Not for the Giants, though, Not for a while.

It may be time to change that.