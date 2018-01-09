The flirtatious relationship between Nick Saban and the Giants may be back in the “exchanging longing glances” phase, but a source told Newsday that Saban will not be the Giants’ next head coach.

“No way,” the source said.

Saban, who was a candidate for the Giants’ job in 2004 when the team hired Tom Coughlin, reportedly expressed interest in the position in 2016 right before the Giants hired Ben McAdoo. Saban finished his 11th season at Alabama on Monday night with his sixth national championship, tying Bear Bryant’s record. With little left to accomplish at the college level, there is speculation that the 66-year-old Saban might look for a return to the NFL.

And not just from the media.

“There’s a job he covets and it just happens to be open,” former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday on Fox Sports, later saying that it is the Giants gig. “Why he would do it, I don’t know, but it would not shock me if he did.”

Arians was asked why the Giants in particular so intrigue Saban.

“Because they’re the New York Giants,” he said. “When we grew up, they were the thing.”

Saban coached the Dolphins in 2005 and 2006, compiling a 15-17 record before leaving for Alabama.

The Giants have interviewed five candidates for their vacancy and will meet with a sixth Wednesday. There also have been rumblings — publicly denied by the Patriots parties involved — that Bill Belichick could be interested in the Giants’ job.

With Bob Glauber