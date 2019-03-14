The Giants trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns became official Wednesday afternoon as the new league year began, and the star receiver took to Instagram on Thursday morning to thank fans for his time in New York.

"So many mixed emotions and feelings," Beckham wrote in the post. "This is all, a lot to process but it is reality. I don’t kno exactly what to say so just gotta keep it real and short. I want to thank the NY giants organization for giving me an opportunity to do what God put me on this earth to do , I want to thank the organization and the owners for everything and especially giving me my first chance to be a part of the NFL. I want thank everyone in that building from the kitchen staff to my main man Jośe!

"I loved you guys dearly and always will. I gave u my all every Sunday. To the fans, some happy , some not, I just wanna thank u guys for making my experience in NY SOMETHIN ILL NEVER FORGET! To the New Yorkers and REAL NYG fans... you guys will always have a place in my heart, a beautiful city .. a beautiful place Thank You for every last moment and experience. Without them, I wouldn’t be exactly who I am today ! LUV ❤️ ✊🏾"

The Giants acquired safety Jabrill Peppers and guard Kevin Zeitler and two draft picks from Cleveland in exchange for Beckham and linebacker Olivier Vernon in what began as two separate deals that turned into one.