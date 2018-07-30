TODAY'S PAPER
Odell Beckham Jr. countersues against man suing him for $15M

The man alleges he was beaten up at Beckham's home in Beverly Hills.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.  runs with the ball during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Monday, July 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a countersuit against the man suing him for $15 million, alleging that the entire situation was a money grab for a $1-million payoff, as first reported by TMZ on Monday.

“As one of the most famous athletes in the country, Mr. Beckham presents an enticing target for shakedown artists,” the civil extortion suit contends, according to multiple reports. It goes on to claim that the man, Ismael Temple, initially demanded a $999,999 settlement to make his civil lawsuit go away before lowering that price to $225,000. “Suffice it to say, Mr. Beckham refused to be extorted," the lawsuit claims.

Temple alleges that he was beaten up at Beckham’s Beverly Hills house in January by a security guard and chef who were employed by Beckham and that the Giants wide receiver did nothing to stop it. Last week Temple and his attorney amended the claim with a suggestion that they had proof Beckham had offered a woman $1,000 for sex and that there was drug use at the party when Temple was allegedly assaulted. Beckham’s attorneys have denied those charges since the initial lawsuit was filed in March and last week suggested the countersuit would be coming.

There is no police report from or criminal investigation into the alleged incident. While the amended civil suit includes references to Temple’s team having proof of the other wrongdoings, it does not include any actual evidence.

Beckham was at practice with the Giants on Monday and has been with the team since reporting to training camp last week.

