Odell Beckham Jr. does practice drills with Giants

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at voluntary

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at voluntary minicamp on April 25, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
For the first time since October, Odell Beckham Jr. participated in a practice drill with the Giants.

It wasn’t much. Just a group of receivers working on their releases off the line of scrimmage and looking back for the football. But Beckham on Thursday was part of that group as the team wrapped up its final day of the voluntary minicamp.

He had been participating in the walk-throughs during the week, but even Pat Shurmur seemed excited about Beckham’s progress.

“It’s terrific,” Shurmur said. “We all know what a great player he is. He’s making progress to getting fully cleared. You can see he looks lively and is involved. He’s taking all the mental reps that he can. It’s great.”

The Giants continue their offseason program next week, then will move into OTAs and then hold another minicamp in mid-June. Might Beckham be ready to be a full participant by then?

“It’s hard to tell,” Shurmur said. “It’s a process when you come back from injury like that… Learn what he can in whatever way he can and try and get him ready to go so when he is back out there full he is ripping and roaring.”

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

