Odell Beckham Jr. left Giants practice early Thursday and did not return, sparking concern that his injured ankle might have taken a turn for the worse.

But on Friday morning, coach Ben McAdoo said all appears to be well with his star receiver in advance of Sunday’s game against the Chargers at MetLife Stadium.

“We didn’t know if it was a hamstring or cramping or what it was, but it seems to be cramping at this point,” McAdoo said.

Had the Giants practiced Friday per their usual schedule, which they did not, Beckham would have been limited because of his ankle and finger problems. But otherwise, he does not appear on the injury report, so he presumably will play Sunday.

Guard John Jerry turned up on the injury report as questionable with a hamstring issue that McAdoo said developed in practice Thursday.

Center Weston Richburg (concussion) and running back Paul Perkins (ribs) are listed as out. Defensive ends Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, knee), Olivier Vernon (ankle) and Avery Moss (shoulder) are questionable.

Pierre-Paul has expressed confidence that he will play, but McAdoo said he will be assessed at practice Saturday.

Regarding the Giants’ 0-4 record and season on the brink, McAdoo said: “We’ve talked about [how] adversity introduces a man to himself, and that’s where we find ourselves right now. It’s a people game. It’s a game of character. We’ve practiced well the last couple of weeks, better than the first couple of weeks.”

He said the Giants have focused on “doing simple better, simplifying things, playing faster, tackling better, blocking better, catching better, and we hope to cash in on that Sunday.”

In what way has practice been better the past two weeks?

“Attention to detail,” McAdoo said. “I think we’ve ramped up the effort, the accountability, players to coaches and coaches to players, holding each other accountable . . . The intensity has gone up for sure.”