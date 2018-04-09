Odell Beckham Jr. is in the building.

That much Giants coach Pat Shurmur would say on the morning of the first day of the offseason program. As for what it actually means in terms of Beckham’s future relationship with the team, what kind of negotiations will take place in the coming weeks and months between the two sides, and whether it is some kind of signal about Beckham’s desire to remain with the Giants despite a recent flurry of speculation that he might not do so, well, it’s still a little early for all of that.

“I’m not overthinking this,” Shurmur said on Monday morning, just before he addressed the team as a whole and planned to have a conversation with Beckham later in the afternoon. “This is the first day of work. This is the first opportunity for all of us to be here together. I think it’s important that Odell is here, I’m looking forward to him getting one day better by being here, and I’m looking forward to him inspiring some of his teammates to get better because he’s here.”

Shurmur said he has been in communication with Beckham during the dark period of the offseason when football conversations are forbidden. They met together in Los Angeles a few weeks back, and Shurmur said he has spoken with Beckham since. It was during that time that the trade rumors and reports of a possible Beckham holdout began to surface. Shurmur did not go into detail on those conversations, but Beckham’s attendance at the voluntary start of the offseason program should speak to some of the context of those talks.

“I’m not worried about it,” Shurmur said of how all of the headlines affected Beckham. “I really believe that Odell is a professional. He wants to be great. He understands the importance of the offseason. He’s a competitive guy. We had already started communicating before all that information kind of got out there and was talked about a great deal. He’s a professional and I’m glad he’s here today.”

As for football, Shurmur finally got to talk about that with Beckham and the rest of the team on Monday. It was the first time he was able to lay out his vision for the offense (one which offensive coordinator Mike Shula said last week would see Beckham as a “vital part”).

“It’s exciting,” Shurmur said. “We just start to formulate our system and plans and our vision. This is what we as coaches look forward to. . . . This is just naturally the time of year when we get back to work.”