Odell Beckham Jr. no longer is a member of the Giants.
The team has traded the former first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns, a source told Newsday's Tom Rock.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first to report the news. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Giants will receive the 17th overall pick in 2019, one of the Browns’ third-round picks in 2019 and safety Jabrill Peppers.
The Giants inked Beckham to a five-year, $95-million extension before the 2018 season. He had 390 catches for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns in 56 career games.
The move comes as a surprise, since Giants general manager Dave Gettleman told reporters both after the season and at the NFL Combine that “we didn’t sign [Beckham] to trade him.”
In Cleveland Beckham not only will be catching passes from Baker Mayfield, last year's No. 1 overall pick, but he also will be reunited with former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry and former Giants and LSU receivers coach Adam Henry.
The Giants’ reported haul for Odell Beckham:
- Browns’ first-round pick (No. 17 overall)
- Browns’ second pick in third round (No. 95 overall)
- S Jabril Peppers
Odell Beckham’s career stats with the Giants:
Seasons 5
Games 59
Receptions 390
Yards 5,476
Avg. 14.0
Yards per game 92.8
Touchdowns 44
