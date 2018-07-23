Just as Odell Beckham Jr. promised in June, there will be no holdout for the star wide receiver who is heading into the final year of his rookie deal. NFL Network, citing a source close to Beckham, reported on Monday that he will report with the rest of the team’s veterans for the start of training camp on Wednesday.

“He wants to play football, he wants to win,” the NFL Network’s source said.

He also wants to get paid, which is why many have speculated about Beckham’s intentions surrounding this camp. He is due to earn $8.459 million in 2018, a fraction of his market value compared to other receivers in the league, and both he and the Giants have been talking publicly about the possibility of a long-term contract extension since last summer. Those conversations were put on hold when Beckham fractured his ankle in October and required surgery, missing most of the 2017 season.

At June’s minicamp, Beckham was medically cleared to participate, but only worked in individual drills. At his youth camp in New Jersey in mid-June, Beckham told reporters in a brief statement that he would not hold out from the start of training camp. Now, it seems, he is keeping that pledge. He posted on social media Monday what appeared to be a farewell to his training facility in Los Angeles, presumably in favor of a return to the East Coast and the Giants.

Just how much Beckham is willing to give the Giants before they give him the extension he craves is yet to be seen. It would seem foolish for Beckham to risk playing in preseason games, for example, while a potential blockbuster contract is still being negotiated. Whether or not Beckham participates in team drills against defenders in training camp or remains limited to individual drills against air as he was in June at minicamp remains to be seen.

Giants add Barwin. Veteran outside linebacker Connor Barwin agreed to terms with the Giants on Monday, adding to the team’s pass-rushing depth just before the start of training camp. Barwin is entering his 10th NFL season, having played for the Texans (2009-12), Eagles (2013-16) and Rams (2017). He’s had at least 5.0 sacks in each of the past five seasons, including a career-high 14.5 in 2014.