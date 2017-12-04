The Giants’ shakeup will affect all of the current players. Eli Manning, right now, is the most high-profile of them. Another has been somewhat out of sight most of this season recovering from ankle surgery.

John Mara said in late July that he expected to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a lucrative, long-term contract at some point. On Monday he backtracked from that commitment a bit.

“I expect him to be a part of this team in the future,” Mara said of Beckham, who is under contract with the Giants through next season, “but that will be a discussion also with the incoming general manager, the incoming head coach, and we’ll make whatever decision we feel is appropriate going forward.”

It is Beckham who helps make the Giants’ job openings attractive to many candidates. The Giants have a superstar receiver, a very high draft pick this coming spring, and a young defense that was dominant last season but underperforming this year.

Accorsi to assist

The search for a general manager will begin immediately, Mara said, with former Giants GM Ernie Accorsi serving as a consultant. The coaching search will begin after the end of the regular season, and it is possible the Giants will have a general manager in place by then to participate in the process.

“Steve (Tisch) and I have the final say on any head-coaching decision,” Mara said, “but that’s going to be largely dependent on what the new general manager has to say, yes.”

Both interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo and interim general manager Kevin Abrams will be candidates for the full- time jobs.

Mara said he would like to continue the Giants’ tradition of keeping their coaching and personnel departments separate, but said, “I would never say never if the right candidate was there” to handle both jobs.

Scouts carry on

With one of the highest draft picks in Giants history on the horizon, Mara said he will keep most of the scouting personnel on board through the selection process.

“Our scouts and Marc Ross, our head of scouting, it’s business as usual for them,” Mara said. “They’re going to keep doing what they’re doing. But that GM will be in place long before the draft.”

If the season ended today, the Giants would have the third pick in the draft, behind the Browns and the 49ers. Even though the 49ers and Giants are both 2-10 and the 49ers won the head-to-head meeting last month, the 49ers would select ahead of the Giants based on their strength of schedule.