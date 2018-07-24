The attorney for a man already suing Odell Beckham Jr. for $15 million filed a Second Amended Complaint with the Superior Court of California this week that included emails in which he claims to have proof of rampant drug use at the wide receiver’s home in Los Angeles and that Beckham offered a woman money for sex.

Beckham’s attorneys denied the allegations and one of the attorneys said in a statement to USA Today that they are “preparing a complaint against the plaintiff and his attorney for civil extortion.”

Beckham’s attorneys also denied allegations in March when the initial lawsuit was filed claiming Ishmael Temple was beaten up by employees of Beckham during a late-night party at the house in January. At that time, Beckham’s attorney called it a “frivolous” lawsuit designed to extort money from the player. No police report was ever filed from the alleged incident.

The new filing includes an email exchange between Temple’s lawyer and an attorney for Beckham in which Temple’s lawyer writes: “We have evidence of your client offering $1k to sleep with a girl from Arizona visiting L.A. known to my client.” He also says he has “evidence of drugs of the most prohibited types readily available and consumed at his parties.” The filing does not include or explain what the proof is.

The documents also include a claim that Temple was offered a $225,000 settlement to drop the case, but that offer was rescinded.