It’s been exactly four years since Odell Beckham Jr. made “The Catch,” but he still can remember even the smallest of details about the instant he became a household name.

“It was a moment that obviously changed my life forever. For better or worse, whatever you want to call it, it changed my life,” Beckham said after the Giants’ practice Friday. “There’s no way I can ever forget about that moment. I remember the smell of the stadium. I remember it all. So it’s a very, very special moment.”

Beckham already was a popular rookie when he made his gravity-defying one-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 23, 2014. The three-fingered catch instantly went viral, making Beckham the kind of superstar who transcends sport. It also led to never-ending debates about where the catch ranks in NFL history.

The jersey Beckham was wearing when he made the catch was sent to the Hall of Fame. He was named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year, made the Pro Bowl and graced the cover of the “Madden NFL 16” video game.

Beckham, 26, has since become the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history with a deal that could top $95 million. He is a three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

Yet for all it did for his career, the catch also continues to haunt him. It can’t be easy having the most recalled moment of your career occur in the seventh game of your rookie season. Nor can it be easy having every subsequent catch measured against it.

“Honestly, any time some one-hand catch comes up, anything happens comes up, and you hear the talks,” Beckham said. “It’s funny when people are like, ‘He’s only this one-handed catch, blah, blah.’ Yet any time a catch happens, I’m compared to it.

“It’s bittersweet because I think my career’s much more than one catch, but it was just a very iconic moment. It was just a very prolific moment in my career, so I don’t mind getting tagged on Instagram seeing a bunch of nice catches. Kind of gives me motivation to do something crazier.”

Beckham’s next opportunity to produce a big-time catch will come Sunday when the Giants (3-7) play in Philadelphia. The Eagles (4-6) won their Week 6 meeting at the Meadowlands, handing the Giants a 34-13 loss on Oct. 11.

The stage could be set for Beckham to have a big game because the Eagles might be without their top five cornerbacks because of injuries. Their secondary was lit up in a 48-7 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The Giants enter this game on a two-game winning streak — their longest in two seasons — and Beckham believes there is no time like the present to make a statement by beating the Eagles.

“We’re both battling. They’re battling to get, in our division, first place, and we’re battling to win our last six games,” Beckham said. “And whatever happens after that is what happens. We just got to come out and we got to bring it to them the way that we’ve been doing the past couple weeks.”