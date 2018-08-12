Pat Shurmur did not have Odell Beckham Jr. play in last week’s preseason opener against the Browns. It sounds as if he may ask the wide receiver to take part in this week’s joint practices against the Lions.

“I don’t think it has to be [as risky as a preseason game],” the Giants coach said of the upcoming workouts.

The Giants will practice three times against the Lions — on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — and Shurmur said he has enough trust in Lions head coach Matt Patricia to establish a safe tempo from his team and prevent dangerous situations from cropping up.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Matt,” Shurmur said. “I’ve done this twice when I was with the Eagles against the Patriots, and Matt and I worked together on it -- the offensive coordinator on one team works with the defensive coordinator on the other -- so Matt and I kind of organized our stuff. We’re used to the process, so I anticipate it’ll be really good work.”

Last week Beckham said it was a “calculated” risk to take part in practices with the Giants because he is going against teammates who are not only competing against him but looking out for him. Against the Lions, the latter won’t weigh as much to the defenders.

Setting a tone

The players seem to be looking forward to the joint practices.

“Because you’re going against somebody different each and every day, you can test as a team, you can test other players, and you’re not going against your own players,” safety Landon Collins said. “You can finally get more aggressive.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nate Solder, who participated in many joint practices with the Patriots, said he is not worried about things getting too chippy.

“Usually it’s a very professional atmosphere where guys play hard between the whistles,” the left tackle said. “I think that’s the way you have to keep it, because tensions can rise when you’re that competitive at times. That’s always a good thing as long as guys are doing it in the spirit of competition.”

Giant steps

James Bettcher’s mother passed away last week and the defensive coordinator was in Indiana on Sunday for funeral services. He’ll be away from the team on Monday as well but Shurmur said he will meet the team in Detroit on Monday night or Tuesday morning … Linebacker Connor Barwin sat out Sunday’s practice with “soreness” from the game … Safety Curtis Riley, who did not play on Thursday due to a hamstring injury, was a full participant in Sunday’s practice.