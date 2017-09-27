Subscribe
    Odell Beckham Jr. meets privately with Giants co-owner John Mara

    September 27, 2017 9:22 PM

    Odell Beckham Jr. met with team co-owner John Mara on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, to discuss his touchdown celebration Sunday that resulted in a 15-yard penalty against the Giants, not to mention several days of public scorn over his vulgar display. "He and I talked," Beckham said, a day after Mara said he was "very unhappy" with Beckham's behavior. "We had a discussion, private discussion in his office." (Credit: Big Blue Entertainment)

