For the first time in a while, someone with the Giants spoke about Odell Beckham Jr. with a sense of certainty that he will be on the field for them in the 2018 season.

Last week at the league meetings, general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur were both coy (and sometimes deliberately vague) about Beckham’s future as a Giant while trade rumors swirled around the star receiver. On Wednesday, a week after those meetings broke up and a day after the Rams traded for Patriots wide receiver Brandon Cooks, new Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula seemed free to speak about Beckham’s role in the current offense.

“God, he’s such an explosive player,” Shula said. “We’ve watched what everyone else has seen what he can do on the field and I’m really looking forward to being able to work with a guy like that. What you see on the field and talking to the guys who have had to defend him at Carolina about just how explosive he is and how he can get the ball in the end zone, we’re going to try to continue to build on that.”

Shula went on to say that Beckham will be a large part of the Giants’ offense this coming season.

“He’s obviously a vital part of our offense,” Shula said. “When you have guys who can make plays and put points on the board you want to try to feature them as much as you can. You also have to realize you have other components and hopefully some more as we move forward through the offseason and the draft where we can put players on the field and we’re not going to be predictable. If teams want to try to take Odell away, then we’ve got other answers and good answers.”

Shula said he didn’t pay much attention to the tempest last week regarding Beckham’s future with the Giants.

“I’ve learned over the years,” he said, “to avoid the swirls.”