TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Evening
83° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Playing Odell Beckham Jr. in preseason games could be risky 

He suffered an ankle injury last year in exhibition vs. Browns.

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. whips his

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. whips his hair back before putting his helmet back on during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Print

Pat Shurmur says Odell Beckham Jr. has done everything the Giants have asked of him this training camp. This week, we’ll see if that will include appearing in a preseason game.

The Giants open their schedule of four exhibitions Thursday at home against the Browns. That’s the same Browns team they faced last summer when Beckham first injured his ankle on a low hit from cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham returned from that injury for the regular season but missed the opener. Some believe it weakened the joint and exacerbated the season-ending injury he suffered in Week 5.

Boddy-Calhoun is on the Browns’ roster this summer, too.

Beckham said Saturday that his risk of practicing in live contact drills in camp is “calculated.”

“You’re out there, you control your body, and we’re practicing,” he said. “These are your teammates and we’re all working together. There’s no extra pushing and shoving and doing too much, so it’s all calculated.”

Against the Browns, that won’t be the case. All of which suggests that it would be wise – both for Beckham and for the Giants – to have the wide receiver sit this one out. And maybe the next three as well.

Bring on the Browns

The Giants have two days of practice this week before they face the Browns, and preparations will begin with Monday’s workout. At least a little bit.

“Right now, it’s Giants versus Giants,” Shurmur said over the weekend. “We’re working on fundamentals, we’re working on schemes and then we are certainly working on things we’re going to see throughout [the season]… We’re going to come back [from Sunday’s day off] and we have Cleveland on the horizon, so we’ll still be working Giants versus Giants but will tweak it as we get closer to the game.”

Adjusting to flags

Shurmur seemed less upset than many over the way the Hall of Fame game was officiated Thursday night, especially in regard to the new helmet rules.

“I think that’ll be part of our education as we go,” he said of the officiating. “I think we always see that in the preseason when there’s a rule interpretation or a new rule, the officials work on how they’re going to call it in the regular season. I’m sure there’s going to be continual discussions through the preseason on how it’s going to get called.”

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com

New York Sports

New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas (2) kicks Giants giving kicker Rosas a second chance
Shown here on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, in Rieber: Yankees braintrust needs to work on kinks
A Mets trainer escorts Mets relief pitcher Anthony Anthony Swarzak on DL with shoulder inflammation
Pat Shurmur, New York Giants head coach, speaks Glauber: No playoff predictions from Giants
Manager Mickey Callaway of the Mets looks on Source: Callaway expected to return next season
Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki is the first to Mets' Gsellman finding a role in bullpen