Pat Shurmur says Odell Beckham Jr. has done everything the Giants have asked of him this training camp. This week, we’ll see if that will include appearing in a preseason game.

The Giants open their schedule of four exhibitions Thursday at home against the Browns. That’s the same Browns team they faced last summer when Beckham first injured his ankle on a low hit from cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun. Beckham returned from that injury for the regular season but missed the opener. Some believe it weakened the joint and exacerbated the season-ending injury he suffered in Week 5.

Boddy-Calhoun is on the Browns’ roster this summer, too.

Beckham said Saturday that his risk of practicing in live contact drills in camp is “calculated.”

“You’re out there, you control your body, and we’re practicing,” he said. “These are your teammates and we’re all working together. There’s no extra pushing and shoving and doing too much, so it’s all calculated.”

Against the Browns, that won’t be the case. All of which suggests that it would be wise – both for Beckham and for the Giants – to have the wide receiver sit this one out. And maybe the next three as well.

Bring on the Browns

The Giants have two days of practice this week before they face the Browns, and preparations will begin with Monday’s workout. At least a little bit.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Right now, it’s Giants versus Giants,” Shurmur said over the weekend. “We’re working on fundamentals, we’re working on schemes and then we are certainly working on things we’re going to see throughout [the season]… We’re going to come back [from Sunday’s day off] and we have Cleveland on the horizon, so we’ll still be working Giants versus Giants but will tweak it as we get closer to the game.”

Adjusting to flags

Shurmur seemed less upset than many over the way the Hall of Fame game was officiated Thursday night, especially in regard to the new helmet rules.

“I think that’ll be part of our education as we go,” he said of the officiating. “I think we always see that in the preseason when there’s a rule interpretation or a new rule, the officials work on how they’re going to call it in the regular season. I’m sure there’s going to be continual discussions through the preseason on how it’s going to get called.”