TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
24° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants close to hiring Rob Sale as new offensive line coach, sources say

Georgia offensive line coach Rob Sale before a

Georgia offensive line coach Rob Sale before a game against Kentucky on Nov. 7, 2015. Credit: AP/John Amis

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants are in the process of hiring Rob Sale as their new offensive line coach, sources told Newsday.

The NFL Network first reported the anticipated reunion of Sale with Joe Judge, who worked together on the staff at Alabama from 2007-11. Sale was the strength and conditioning coach and Judge was the special teams assistant under Nick Saban at that time. Sale also played offensive line at LSU during Saban’s tenure there.

Sale has no NFL experience and arrives after serving as the offensive coordinator and line coach at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He will be the third offensive line coach under Judge, replacing Dave DeGuglielmo, who coached the unit in the second half of the 2020 season and left to coach at Louisiana Tech. DeGuglielmo replaced Marc Colombo at midseason after Colombo was dismissed over disagreements with Judge.

Sale will lead a position group that struggled in 2020 -- the Giants allowed 50 sacks, the second-most in the NFL -- but seems to have some promising players including last year’s fourth-overall pick Andrew Thomas, fellow rookie Shane Lemieux, and center Nick Gates who had never played the position before this past season.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Adam Fox of the New York Rangers and Rangers' changes in penalty killing starting to pay off
Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers LI native Donovan Smith helps keep Brady on his feet in Super Bowl win
Chicago Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. hits a Source: Mets agree to one-year deal with CF Almora
Rangers coach David Quinn of the Rangers stands Rangers coach Quinn holds off on naming starting goalie vs. Isles
Cal Clutterbuck #15 of the New York Islanders Isles' 'Identity Line' of Cizikas, Clutterbuck, Martin hopes to build on win
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold after a 40-3 loss Report: Jets listening to trade offers for Sam Darnold
Didn’t find what you were looking for?