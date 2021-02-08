The Giants are in the process of hiring Rob Sale as their new offensive line coach, sources told Newsday.

The NFL Network first reported the anticipated reunion of Sale with Joe Judge, who worked together on the staff at Alabama from 2007-11. Sale was the strength and conditioning coach and Judge was the special teams assistant under Nick Saban at that time. Sale also played offensive line at LSU during Saban’s tenure there.

Sale has no NFL experience and arrives after serving as the offensive coordinator and line coach at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette. He will be the third offensive line coach under Judge, replacing Dave DeGuglielmo, who coached the unit in the second half of the 2020 season and left to coach at Louisiana Tech. DeGuglielmo replaced Marc Colombo at midseason after Colombo was dismissed over disagreements with Judge.

Sale will lead a position group that struggled in 2020 -- the Giants allowed 50 sacks, the second-most in the NFL -- but seems to have some promising players including last year’s fourth-overall pick Andrew Thomas, fellow rookie Shane Lemieux, and center Nick Gates who had never played the position before this past season.