Olivier Vernon practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday after missing the Giants’ previous two games with an ankle injury. But they kept the defensive end inside for treatment on Thursday, and they announced on Friday that he will out for Sunday’s game against Seattle at MetLife Stadium.
Running back Paul Perkins (ribs) and center Weston Richburg (concussion) will each miss their third straight game as well.
Linebacker Jonathan Casillas (neck) was declared out for the second straight game, and linebacker Calvin Munson was declared out after suffering a quad injury during last Sunday night’s win at Denver.
Sterling Shepard was listed as questionable after missing the game against the Broncos due to a sprained ankle. But the receiver practiced on a limited basis the past two days and said on Thursday, “It felt a lot better to run around and get moving.”
The Giants are 1-5 and will have their bye week after facing the 3-2 Seahawks.
