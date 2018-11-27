In a season of disappointments, one of the Giants’ biggest and most costly has to be Olivier Vernon.

They were counting on the linebacker to provide a pass rush, become a dominant player in the new 3-4 scheme and be a cornerstone for the defensive unit. And in the preseason, he looked like he could do all of that. Instead, he’s spent the year mostly as a non-factor, his impact felt more often in roughing-the-passer penalties than rushing-the-passer production.

He has one sack this season in six games, meaning he needs three in the coming five games to avoid this being the fewest he’s had in any year of his career (he had 3 1/2 in 2012 as a rookie playing a backup role with the Dolphins). As any coach or player will tell you, sacks are not the be-all-end-all baseline for judging pass rushers, but Vernon’s other numbers are sagging as well. According to NFL.com, he’s registered just 10 tackles – only one of them for a loss of yardage – and has just six quarterback hits.

“I just worry about winning games, that’s it,” Vernon said of the disappointment in his production. “I want to win. Everybody wants to win.”

One of the ways the Giants thought they’d be able to do that was by putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They played the first five games of the season without Vernon, who suffered a high ankle sprain during practice in the last days of the preseason.

“He got a little bit of a slow start,” Pat Shurmur said.

His return was supposed to change the defense for the better, and at first it did. Vernon had a sack, two tackles and two quarterback hits in his first game back in Week 6 against the Eagles.

Since then, however, he has done very little. Vernon isn’t even drawing double-teams that could help teammates at other positions on the field. Other teams are leaving him one-on-one, and winning those battles.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“This is my first exposure to OV,” Shurmur said. “You know way more about him than I do in terms of his history here with the Giants. But no, I don’t see teams spending extra resources to block him.”

The only team that seems to be sending resources Vernon’s way is the Giants.

It’s possible Vernon still is hurt. He still could be struggling to adjust to his new role in the defense, going from a traditional 4-3 defensive end to this new outside linebacker gig in the 3-4 setup. Whatever the case, the Giants are not getting their money’s worth on the $12.75 million they are paying him in base salary this season. He’s the second-highest paid player on the team this season yet has escaped the direct public scrutiny that others at the top of the list such as Eli Manning, Nate Solder and Odell Beckham Jr. have had to deal with.

The Giants overhauled their pass rush this offseason. They brought in Kareem Martin and Connor Barwin and hoped to find production from rookies Lorenzo Carter and B.J. Hill. Vernon was the only major returning part of that formula. The Giants also kept Kerry Wynn, who has played well. While the Giants have 12 sacks as a team, the second fewest in the NFL, the pass-rushers they parted ways with have combined for 22 (Jason Pierre-Paul has 10 1/2 in Tampa Bay, while Devon Kennard and Romeo Okwara — both with the Lions — have six and 5 1/2, respectively).

With two years and $30.5 million in base salary remaining on the deal Vernon signed before the 2016 season, there is a good chance the Giants decide to part ways with him this offseason. That would save them $11.5 million against the 2019 salary cap but count as $8 million in dead money. It also would be another player brought to the Giants by former manager Jerry Reese who could be shown the door by new general manager and head house-cleaner Dave Gettleman.

Vernon signed with the Giants hoping he could contend for a championship after four years with the Dolphins. He made the playoffs his first season in New York when he recorded 8 1/2 sacks, but his numbers and his availability have gone down since. Last year, he missed four games with an ankle injury and had just 6 1/2 sacks. This year the numbers have been even worse.

“We want all of our really good players to get production,” Shurmur said. “[Vernon] is out there, he’s contributing . . . The quarterback has a pretty good day throwing the ball, certainly part of it is the rush.”

Or in Vernon’s case, a lack of it.