INDIANAPOLIS – The bulk of the bill is coming due on the $85 million contract the Giants gave Olivier Vernon three years ago, and now it seems they are looking to find someone else to pay it.

The Giants are exploring opportunities to trade the linebacker, who is due to earn a base salary of $15.25 million in 2019 and count $19.5 million against the salary cap this season, according to the NFL Network. While it is unlikely they find a partner willing to take on that kind of financial burden, the trade talks could be a precursor to the team cutting him prior to the start of the new league year on March 11. Of course, the Giants would rather get some value in return for Vernon rather than simply cut ties with him. Either way, they’d still be on the hook for $8 million in dead money if he is not a Giant this coming season.

Such a move would free up some capital as the team heads into free agency and considers using the franchise tag on safety Landon Collins. The cap savings from trading or cutting Vernon would be just about equal to the value of the tag on Collins.

Parting ways with Vernon, who led the team in sacks in 2018 and played in the Pro Bowl for the first time, would be the latest maneuver by the Giants' front office to shed players brought in by the previous regime. In 2016, the Giants splurged $200 million to acquire Vernon, Damon Harrison and Janoris Jenkins and used their first-round pick to select Eli Apple. Harrison and Apple were both traded in the middle of last season.

The $19.5 million cap hit in 2019 would be the highest annual number of the five in the Vernon contract. His cap numbers over the first three years of the deal were $13 million, $16 million, and $17 million. The final two years of the contract include $30.5 million of the $56.75 million total in base salary.

Moving on from Vernon would leave the Giants without a bona fide pass rusher on the roster. But if they could trade him as part of a package to move up and acquire one of the premier edge rushers in the upcoming draft that might solve two problems.

The Giants would still have plenty of others – such as quarterback and offensive line – but they would acquire a defensive play-maker of which they are in desperate need. They also could dangle Vernon as part of a trade package for Cardinals second-year quarterback Josh Rosen if that team is intent on drafting Kyler Murray in April. All of that is speculation, though. The most likely conclusion would seem to be the Giants cutting Vernon.

A year ago the Giants traded another pass rusher, Jason Pierre-Paul, to the Bucs and used that pick to select starting defensive tackle B.J. Hill. The Giants do not have a third-round pick in this draft, something general manager Dave Gettleman wants to remedy.

In his three seasons with the Giants, Vernon has played in 39 of 48 regular-season games and recorded 22 sacks. He led the team with seven in 2018, but spent most of the season hampered by an ankle injury. Six of his sacks came in the month of December, and 2.5 of those came in the final meaningless game of the season against the Cowboys.