NFL Draft: Giants take Old Dominion edge rusher Oshane Ximines in third round

He is a small-school player -  the first player ever drafted from his school -  but he impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and with his production.

Old Dominion's Oshane Ximines reacts after a play

Old Dominion's Oshane Ximines reacts after a play during the second half of an NCAA football game against Virginia Tech on Sept. 22, 2018, in Norfolk, Va. Photo Credit: AP/Jason Hirschfeld

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
It took a long time for the Giants to make their second-day pick in the draft — it came 65 picks after they selected 30th overall Thursday — but they eventually found their player.

X marks the spot.

The Giants drafted Old Dominion edge rusher Oshane Ximines with the 95th overall selection in the third round on Friday night. He is a small-school player —  the first player ever drafted from his school —  but he impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and with his production. He led Old Dominion in sacks and tackles for a loss in each of his four seasons.

Ximines was born in Queens and raised in North Carolina. He said most of his family still lives in the New York area and was rooting hard for him to be picked by the Giants.

The Giants needed to address their pass rush after finishing with only 30 sacks in 2018, the second fewest in the NFL. Ximines may not be able to make an instant impact in that regard while jumping up in multiple levels of play, but he should give them a good rotational player and an athletic candidate for special-teams contributions. He has a strong motor and good intangibles.

Ximines looked a bit undersized at the Senior Bowl against the offensive linemen —  he was rebuilding his body, he said, and was about 15 pounds lighter than the 253 he was listed at during the season —  but he insisted he doesn’t need to be bigger to be effective.

“I feel like pass rush doesn’t have a shape,” he told Newsday in January. “I was working out with [former NFL defensive end] Chuck Smith last week, and that’s one of the things he said that stuck with me. He said pass rusher doesn’t have a shape or a size. You can be a 6-7 monster coming off the edge or you can be a 6-2 guy, 240 pounds. The one thing all great pass rushers have is relentless effort.”

The Giants have six picks on the final day of the draft on Saturday: a fourth-rounder, two fifths, a sixth and two sevenths.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

