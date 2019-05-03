When Pat Shurmur called Oshane Ximines a week ago to tell him the Giants would draft him in the third round, he addressed him with what sounded like a familiar nickname.

“X-man!” Shurmur called him.

Then, when talking to the media after the pick, Shurmur spoke glowingly about “the X-man” and all the things he might bring to the defense.

The strange part of the nomenclature? Ximines said no one had ever called him “X-man” before in his life.

“That’s the first time anybody ever called me ‘X-man,’” Ximines said on Friday. “But I love the nickname and I hope we keep that going.”

It seems to have stuck. After “X-man” buzz began to hit the internet, thanks to Shurmur’s insistence of calling his new linebacker that name, Ximines’ friends even began calling him that.

Of course, a player needs to produce to be worthy of a good nickname. Otherwise it can become a joke. Imagine if Ximines gets cut by the Giants before his rookie contract expires? He’d be the “Ex-man.”

Ximines is confident that he’ll be able to live up to his new handle.

“I feel like it’s going to keep going in the right direction,” he said