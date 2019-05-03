TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
54° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Oshane Ximines confident he can live up to new 'X-man' nickname

Oshane Ximines, the New York Giants third round

Oshane Ximines, the New York Giants third round draft pick, talks to reporters during NFL football rookie camp, Friday, May 3, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

When Pat Shurmur called Oshane Ximines a week ago to tell him the Giants would draft him in the third round, he addressed him with what sounded like a familiar nickname.

“X-man!” Shurmur called him.

Then, when talking to the media after the pick, Shurmur spoke glowingly about “the X-man” and all the things he might bring to the defense.

The strange part of the nomenclature? Ximines said no one had ever called him “X-man” before in his life.

“That’s the first time anybody ever called me ‘X-man,’” Ximines said on Friday. “But I love the nickname and I hope we keep that going.”

It seems to have stuck. After “X-man” buzz began to hit the internet, thanks to Shurmur’s insistence of calling his new linebacker that name, Ximines’ friends even began calling him that.

Of course, a player needs to produce to be worthy of a good nickname. Otherwise it can become a joke. Imagine if Ximines gets cut by the Giants before his rookie contract expires? He’d be the “Ex-man.”

Ximines is confident that he’ll be able to live up to his new handle.

“I feel like it’s going to keep going in the right direction,” he said

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks at a news Bettman on Belmont arena: 'Everything I'm hearing is positive'
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, left, and head Daniel Jones says all the right things on first day
Giants first-round draft pick Daniel Jones talks to Jones on Williamson: 'He's a special guy'
Quarterback Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall draft Daniel Jones' first day at Giants rookie minicamp
Igor Shesterkin of Team Russia stretches to make Rangers agree to terms with Shesterkin and Kravtsov
New St. John's basketball coach Mike Anderson throws New St. John's coach waiting on Figueroa, Heron