Don’t expect to hear much from Daniel Jones – or any of the Giants – in Monday night’s game against the Cowboys. Pat Shurmur said he would prefer that his players not wear a microphone during the ESPN broadcast of that contest, and said that Jets quarterback Sam Darnold’s candid “ghost” comments that were aired two weeks ago “brought light to a problem that can occur.”

The decision, though, will be up to the players. The Giants’ young quarterback said he will decline any requests to wear any audio devices in the game.

“I feel like I’d rather be thinking about the game, thinking about what I need to do, and communicating with my teammates,” Jones said Thursday.

Jones did see Darnold’s comments, in which he admitted to seeing “ghosts” from the Patriots' defense, and has watched the fallout from that moment as well.

“That was a tough situation for him to be in,” Jones said. “Obviously in the heat of the game I’d rather not be mic’d up in those situations. Tough for him. You feel for him.”

Jones might be hearing enough from the Cowboys on Monday night anyway. He’s already been made aware of the comments from Demarcus Lawrence, the defensive end who referred to him as “another little Manning” earlier this week.

“I’m not worried a whole lot about that,” Jones said. “I appreciate that. It’s nice of him to say.”

As for the sound effects on the field, Jones said he doesn’t come across much trash talk from defenders who hit him and welcome him to the NFL. Rookies can sometimes be verbally taunted in such situation.

“It happens,” he admitted, “but not too much.”

It may happen more on Monday if Lawrence gets close to him.

“Could be,” Jones grinned. “We’ll see. That’s part of the game.”

Maybe ESPN can put a microphone on the vociferous Lawrence rather than Jones. The Giants quarterback agreed that might be the right call.

“Probably a lot more content,” he said.