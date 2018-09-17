Despite an 0-2 start in which the Giants appear to be getting worse, Pat Shurmur said Monday that it was too soon to consider lineup changes, and that the personnel on the field simply needed to play better.

“I think what’s important is we stay the course, get the players that we have playing better, and try to make more plays to do what’s necessary to win the game,” Shurmur said after something of an embarrassing 20-13 loss to the Cowboys – a score that doesn’t really highlight the team’s massive struggles on offense on a night when Eli Manning was sacked six times and Odell Beckham, Jr. was held to only four catches.

Asked why it’s been so difficult to sustain drives if personnel isn’t the issue, Shurmur appeared tired of the line of questioning.

“I think I’ve been answering the same question over and over in different ways, but we’ve got to do more to stay on the field instead of ending six inches short, just keep the drive alive,” he said. “We’ve got to do better in all areas, we just have to play better.”

The Giants are adamant they’re not thinking about replicating last season's 3-13 record, even with the slow start. “This is a completely different team, different group of guys,” Damon Harrison said.

Added Shurmur: “We’re trying to grow away from that the best we can, and put all our efforts into beating Houston. That’s where we’re at. A question [about last year] just kind of brings it into focus when that’s not something that we think about.”