It may seem as if the Giants’ search for a head coach has been muddled by a sudden opening in the NFL. In fact, that move may bring some clarity to the situation.

The Titans parted ways with head coach Mike Mularkey on Monday, creating another vacancy in the NFL’s annual game of musical chairs. This one, many expect, eventually will be taken by Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

If that’s the case — and multiple reports that have Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia taking the job with the Lions hold true — it will leave the Giants with just one of their three finalists available: Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Shurmur, though, is no sure thing. He’s been attached to the Cardinals job as a favorite. Ironically it’s one of the highlights of Shurmur’s coaching career that will delay and could possibly preclude him from getting the job with the Giants.

Shurmur’s Vikings pulled off a stunning walk-off win over the Saints in Sunday’s NFC divisional playoff game, meaning that he is not allowed to speak with any team until next Monday at the earliest. That would be when the Vikings are either eliminated from the postseason or heading into their bye week before Super Bowl LII.

Shurmur has a lot of what the Giants seem to be looking for in a head coach. The 52-year-old has developed a reputation as a “quarterback whisperer” throughout his 19-year NFL coaching career, as recently evidenced by turning Case Keenum into a championship game quarterback. In his first four seasons, Keenum played for three teams, had a career passer rating of 78.4 and a touchdown-interception ratio of 24-20. In his first season with Shurmur, Keenum’s regular-season rating was 98.3 — seventh in the NFL — and he threw 22 touchdowns and only seven interceptions to lead the Vikings to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. His record as a starter entering the season was 9-5. In 2017, it was 11-3.

And of course there was that pass on Sunday to beat the Saints that will make him as big a legend in the great North as Paul Bunyon.

Prior to that, Shurmur spent three seasons with the Eagles as offensive coordinator. He guided Nick Foles (the opposing quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship) to a breakout season in 2013, throwing 27 touchdowns and two interceptions while posting the third-best rating (119.2) and third-lowest interception percentage (0.63) in NFL history.

In 2010 as offensive coordinator for the Rams, he helped first overall draft pick Sam Bradford set NFL rookie records for completions (354) and attempts (590), while his 3,512 passing yards were the second-most by a rookie in league history at the time. Bradford was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

All of that would be appealing whether the Giants want to move forward with Eli Manning as their quarterback for the immediate future or invest their No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft in a potential franchise quarterback.

Shurmur brings experience, having served as head coach of the Browns in 2011-12 (with a 9-23 record). He has the CEO persona that general manager Dave Gettleman said he prefers and would be a stabilizing presence for a team rocked by on- and off-the-field drama the past two seasons. And he could provide a spark to the offense. After finishing 2017 ranked 21st in total yards (314.2) and 31st in points per game (15.4), the Giants long for the kind of production Shurmur had with the Vikings: 10th in scoring (23.9 points a game), 11th in total yardage (356.9), and seventh in rushing yardage (122.3).

Will the Giants wait? Or might they move on and hire Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, who is available and appears to be the fourth of the three Giants finalists?

If they wait and Shurmur winds up going to Arizona, they still could hire Wilks. The Colts still would have a vacancy, though, and while Wilks has not interviewed with that team, he could be a late candidate. Waiting and then hiring Wilks would cost the Giants several weeks of important prep work for the 2018 season, so they may consider making that decision now. If the Vikings advance to the Super Bowl, Shurmur would not be available to officially take the Giants job until Feb. 5.

Assuming the Patriots duo heads elsewhere, Shurmur would seem to be the Giants’ last remaining option among their finalists.

It’s just a matter of whether or not they can be patient enough to get him.