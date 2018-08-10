TODAY'S PAPER
Pat Shurmur: ‘I never intended’ to play Odell Beckham Jr. in Giants’ preseason opener

Coach playing it safe with star receiver returning from ankle surgery

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham makes a one-handed

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham makes a one-handed catch during warmups before the start of a preseason game against the Browns at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Odell Beckham Jr. did not play in the Giants’ preseason opener on Thursday night. Nor was he ever going to.

“I want to be smart with his recovery coming back [from ankle surgery],” head coach Pat Shurmur said after the 20-10 loss to the Browns. “I never intended to play him in this game. I didn’t reveal that to [the public], but I never intended to.”

Beckham is returning from ankle surgery but has looked sharp in training camp. He was in uniform with the team on the sideline and warmed up — including a return to his usual pregame one-handed acrobatic show — but did not take the field for a snap.

Shurmur said holding Beckham out had “nothing” to do with negotiations between the team and the player on a contract extension.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

