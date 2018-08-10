Pat Shurmur: ‘I never intended’ to play Odell Beckham Jr. in Giants’ preseason opener
Coach playing it safe with star receiver returning from ankle surgery
Odell Beckham Jr. did not play in the Giants’ preseason opener on Thursday night. Nor was he ever going to.
“I want to be smart with his recovery coming back [from ankle surgery],” head coach Pat Shurmur said after the 20-10 loss to the Browns. “I never intended to play him in this game. I didn’t reveal that to [the public], but I never intended to.”
Beckham is returning from ankle surgery but has looked sharp in training camp. He was in uniform with the team on the sideline and warmed up — including a return to his usual pregame one-handed acrobatic show — but did not take the field for a snap.
Shurmur said holding Beckham out had “nothing” to do with negotiations between the team and the player on a contract extension.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.