Odell Beckham Jr. did not play in the Giants’ preseason opener on Thursday night. Nor was he ever going to.

“I want to be smart with his recovery coming back [from ankle surgery],” head coach Pat Shurmur said after the 20-10 loss to the Browns. “I never intended to play him in this game. I didn’t reveal that to [the public], but I never intended to.”

Beckham is returning from ankle surgery but has looked sharp in training camp. He was in uniform with the team on the sideline and warmed up — including a return to his usual pregame one-handed acrobatic show — but did not take the field for a snap.

Shurmur said holding Beckham out had “nothing” to do with negotiations between the team and the player on a contract extension.