Odell Beckham Jr. was not with the Giants for Tuesday’s OTAs, but he seems to be closer than ever to rejoining the team on the field.

“Pretty close,” coach Pat Shurmur said when asked about Beckham’s progress rehabbing from ankle surgery last season and his proximity to being cleared.

Shurmur did not seem too concerned about Beckham’s absence from the voluntary workout. Beckham has been with the team for many of the offseason training events, and last week was able to participate in some individual drills with the wide receivers. He made sure to clarify that Beckham’s absence Tuesday was not linked to his injury or a possible setback.

“My experience with Odell has been that he wants to play football and he has been looking forward to getting out here,” Shurmur said. “He isn’t quite finished with his rehab yet, so he can’t do everything totally.”

The question does remain how Beckham will treat the mandatory parts of the season, in particular training camp and the preseason games, if he does not have a long-term contract.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Shurmur said.

Marshall signs with Seahawks

Brandon Marshall, released by the Giants last month with a failed physical, signed with the Seahawks. He played only five games for the Giants in 2017 before an ankle injury required season-ending surgery.

The 34-year-old will play his 13th NFL season for his sixth team. Despite borderline Hall of Fame numbers, Marshall never has appeared in a playoff game.

Giant steps

Safety Landon Collins participated in individual drills and even some 7-on-7 drills while wearing a red, non-contact jersey. Collins had a second surgery to repair a fractured forearm five weeks ago . . . CB Janoris Jenkins was not at the OTA Tuesday. DT Damon Harrison, who was not with the team for last week’s OTAs, was present . . . Shurmur said he’s seen improvement in Ereck Flowers’ transition from left tackle to right tackle in just the few weeks the coach has been with the team. He also said Flowers has “been communicating well, he looks like he’s having fun playing out there and he’s done everything we’ve asked. I anticipate that will continue.”