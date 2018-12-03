Pat Shurmur is keeping his plans for Kyle Lauletta’s development under wraps. For now.

“We have all types of discussions behind the scenes,” Shurmur said on Monday of talks with general manager Dave Gettleman and even co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch. “There are always conversations about what happened, where we’re going, short- and long-term plans. But I would never share that with anyone.

“I may never present those answers,” he said.

The circle is so tight that even the principle player involved is left in the dark.

“I had no idea,” Lauletta said on Monday when asked about his expectations when he was drafted by the Giants earlier this year. Then he chuckled. “And I still feel like I don’t know. But that’s OK.”

Whatever plan the Giants have for Lauletta in the final four weeks of the season — assuming there is one — appeared to take a big step forward on Sunday when they named him the backup quarterback against the Bears.

Both Shurmur and Lauletta said that the rookie got very little out of the experience. Lauletta said other than taking some warmup snaps in the pregame and knowing that he was an injury away from sprinting on the field, there was very little difference. What it did, though, is reinforce the Giants’ sentiment of trust in Lauletta, letting him know that if they did need to turn to their backup quarterback — something they have rarely had to do during a game in Eli Manning’s career — they believe the rookie could handle it. And indicate that he is ready to play.

“He had a long way to go, he came from a small program,” Shurmur said of the Richmond product. “He did enough things in the preseason to say he’s good enough to make our team, but we needed to see more from him in order to feel confident giving him a jersey. He’s done some things behind the scenes that have given us more of that confidence.”

Shurmur said Manning will start against the Redskins on Sunday, and there is a “good chance” Lauletta will be the backup once again. Shurmur also said he wants to try to win every game the Giants play. That’s really the tug-of-war the Giants are faced with now, the desire to win pulling in one direction and the desire to see what they have in Lauletta in another.

Shurmur seems to be leaning toward the former.

“If he’s active to play, and based on the way the game is going for whatever reason I feel he gives us a better chance to win, then he’ll go in,” Shurmur said of Lauletta. Asked what it would mean if that opportunity never presented itself, Shurmur said: “Then he’ll stand there and watch.”

Shurmur did concede, however, that if the Giants are mathematically eliminated from postseason contention, that could change his tilt.

“Maybe we will at that time,” he said. “If we do, that’s a question and an answer for a different time.”

The Giants aren’t there. Yet. So they’ll stick with Manning and keep hope alive until they are.

In the meantime, Lauletta has been able to develop to the point of leapfrogging Alex Tanney as the No. 2. Before they head into the offseason and start making decisions, it would be beneficial to have a firm understanding of where Lauletta stacks up against Manning.

There’s really just one way to figure that out.

“You’ll only know that,” Shurmur said, “if and when Lauletta gets in a game.”

There are, Shurmur reminded everyone, various ways to get a rookie quarterback prepared to play.

There is the Patrick Mahomes method, where the player sits for most of the first season, plays in the final meaningless game of the regular season, and then is handed the reins to the franchise. That’s worked out pretty well in Kansas City. There is the Aaron Rodgers method, where a player doesn’t see the field for multiple years and then has to take over for a legend. That gave a Super Bowl and perennial MVP candidate to Green Bay.

There is the Sam Darnold method, throwing the kid out there as a day one starter. And the Eli Manning method, making a switch from a veteran place-holder in mid-season on a team that still has a chance to make a playoff run.

And the Kyle Lauletta method?

Right now, it’s more “if” than “when.”