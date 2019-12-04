A day after one of the Giants’ co-owners ominously declined to give coach Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman a vote of confidence, Shurmur said he does not feel he is coaching for his job in these last four games of the season.

“I feel like I’m coaching for my job every day,” he said on Wednesday. “That’s the way we function. As players, you’re playing for your job, and you are coaching for your job every day.”

Steve Tisch said on Tuesday that he and fellow co-owner John Mara would have “honest conversations” about who will be kept and who will be let go once the season ends. He also said, regarding Shurmur and Gettleman, that the voices of Giants fans are being heard.

Shurmur said he had “no reaction” to Tisch’s comments.

“I’m sure he’s disappointed with the results this season just like I am and we are,” Shurmur said. “I’m trying to get this team ready to play and win a game against Philly.”

The Giants are 2-10 and have lost eight straight. In Shurmur’s nearly two full seasons with the Giants, he is 7-21.

“We understand this is a results business and the ultimate result is winning games,” Shurmur said. “And along the way, doing the things necessary to win a game and then consistently win. That’s just a reality.”

Notes & quotes: The Giants could have their four top offensive weapons in place for the first time all season on Monday as TE Evan Engram (foot) said he is on track to play and WR Golden Tate (concussion) is “trending up,” per Shurmur. They along with WR Sterling Shepard and RB Saquon Barkley have not played a snap together. Of course, that convergence, should it happen, likely will occur without Daniel Jones at quarterback … Shurmur said he spoke with CB Janoris Jenkins regarding postgame comments in which Jenkins expressed displeasure in the way he is being used in the defense. Shurmur said the conversation was “great” … S Jabrill Peppers (back) and TE Rhett Ellison (concussion) are unlikely to play on Monday … T Nate Solder was excused from practice for a personal matter.