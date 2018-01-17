TODAY'S PAPER
Why Mike Zimmer thinks Pat Shurmur will be successful with Giants

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer following a

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer following a 29-24 win over the Saints in a divisional playoff game in Minneapolis, Jan. 14, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Jim Mone

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Pat Shurmur’s current boss thinks he’s “earned the right” to be a head coach in the NFL.

Mike Zimmer, head coach of the Vikings, spoke about Shurmur during a conference call with Philadelphia reporters on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s NFC title game. Shurmur is expected to be named the head coach of the Giants as soon as the Vikings’ season is over, whether that is Monday or on Feb. 5 after Super Bowl LII.

Not only did Zimmer say Shurmur deserves the opportunity, he said he’ll take advantage of it.

“If he gets an opportunity,” Zimmer said, “I think he’ll be successful.”

That “if” is because nothing is finalized or official. The Giants are not allowed to negotiate with Shurmur or any coach currently part of a postseason staff.

Zimmer is not the only one to believe Shurmur would thrive with the Giants. Mike Holmgren, the former president of the Browns who hired Shurmur as head coach in Cleveland in 2011, said on WFAN Radio on Tuesday that Shurmur is “the perfect solution” for the Giants.

Shurmur has been the Vikings’ offensive coordinator for the past year and a half. His offense is a big reason why the Vikings are in the NFC Championship Game despite the loss of their starting quarterback and starting running back early in the season. The Vikings with Case Keenum at quarterback since Week 2 finished the regular season 10th in the NFL in scoring (23.9 points), 11th in total yardage (356.9), and seventh in rushing yardage (122.3). They beat the Saints, 29-24, on a 61-yard pass as time expired on Sunday in the divisional round.

Shurmur spent two years as the head coach of the Browns from 2011 to 2012 and went 9-23. Zimmer was the defensive coordinator of the Bengals during that period.

“I was able to compete against Pat a few times when he was the head coach in Cleveland,” Zimmer said. “I always thought his schemes did a good job. He’s a smart guy. He has a good relationship with players. He’s done an outstanding job this year.”

And, he said, if he’s a head coach, will do so next season too.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

