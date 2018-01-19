The Giants are waiting for the Vikings’ season to end so they can hire Pat Shurmur.

Wayne Gallman is waiting for the Vikings’ season to end so he can find out about Shurmur.

The Giants running back, who just completed his rookie season, said he has a lot of friends on the Vikings roster, including running back Dalvin Cook, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and safety Jayron Kearse. He’s itching to hit them up for information on Shurmur, the offensive coordinator in Minnesota. But he hasn’t done it yet.

“I know they’re focused on what they have to do so I don’t want to interfere with that,” Gallman told Newsday on Friday.

That hasn’t stunted Gallman’s enthusiasm for the man who is expected to be his next head coach.

“I’m excited,” he said of Shurmur. “I know there’s a lot that we have to go through, but to see what they’re doing, being in the playoffs and everything, I’m excited to see what he comes up when he gets to it.”

Gallman emerged as the starting running back for the Giants at the end of the season and said he wants to return to that role.

“Hopefully this year in training camp I can do whatever I need to do to get the job,” he said. “There’s going to be competition, regardless, but that’s my goal.”

Competition could come in the form of a high draft pick. The Giants hold the number two selection and they could be considering using it on Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. That would likely push Gallman to a smaller role in the offense.

“I just know there’s going to be a lot of change,” he said. “I have big goals for this next year. I know what I can do now in the league. I know the team is going to improve over the course of the offseason. I know we’re going to be able to shock some people this next year.”

Gallman was in Los Angeles for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Rookie Closeout, talking to college players about making the transition to the NFL. He was also representing Panini America and signing his rookie trading cards that will be put in the 2017-18 Panini Football trading card products.

On Sunday, though, he’ll be watching his soon-to-be head coach and the Vikings play against the Eagles.

“Two good teams,” he said of the matchup for the NFC title. “I just think it’s going to be a good game. I think points are going to be put up but it will probably come down to the last drive.”

He hopes that it’s the Vikings who come out on top and advance to Super Bowl LII. Not only because of Shurmur and his buddies in Minnesota. Asked if he is rooting against the Eagles because they are in the same division as the Giants, Gallman paused for a moment before giving an honest answer.

“Yeah,” he said. “Yeah.”