Blake Martinez described himself as "a Stage-5 clinger girlfriend" when it comes to Patrick Graham. So with the Giants’ defensive coordinator receiving interest from other teams as a head coaching candidate, Martinez warned Graham about his stalker tendencies.

"You’re not allowed to leave me," Martinez said he told Graham. "I’m going to find you."

He may not have to look very far. The Jets asked the Giants for permission to interview Graham this week. If they wind up hiring him, maybe they’ll get a middle linebacker as part of the package.

Martinez signed as a free agent with the Giants last offseason and quickly established himself as one of the team’s top players. He signed a three-year deal with the Giants, so he’s not going anywhere soon.

The fact that Graham might, though, made him worry.

"It’s kind of one of those bittersweet things," Martinez said on Tuesday. "I’m excited for him. He is an extremely smart coach, an extremely amazing coach, and I’m happy for him."

Cornerback James Bradberry echoed that referral.

"I think he’d do a good job," the Pro Bowler said. "Coach Graham is a very, very smart guy. I know he went to an Ivy League school, too. His football knowledge, his football IQ, is above a lot of guys that I have been around. I wish the best for him if that happens. I think he’d be a good candidate."

In his season with the Giants the team improved from 30th in the league in points allowed in 2019 to ninth in 2020. Their pass defense in 2020 was ranked 16th and the rush defense ranked 10th, both also vast improvements over 2019. They ranked second in red zone defense this season.

Graham isn’t the only Giants coach who is receiving interest. The Chargers reportedly requested permission from the Giants to interview offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for their vacancy. Garrett spent nine seasons as head coach of the Cowboys before he came to the Giants this season.