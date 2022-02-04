The Giants are back in the market for a defensive coordinator.

Patrick Graham, who was believed to be staying in the role he had for the past two seasons, instead decided to accept the defensive coordinator job with the Raiders on Friday, a source confirmed. Graham joins his former Patriots co-worker Josh McDaniels, who was hired for the head coaching job there earlier this week. NFL Network was first to report the agreement between the Raiders and Graham.

The Giants announced on Monday that Graham was staying unless he was hired as a head coach and he was a finalist for the Vikings job. But when the Raiders asked him to interview in Las Vegas he took advantage of that request and made what will be the second lateral move of his career in the past three offseasons. Graham was the defensive coordinator of the Dolphins for one season, came to the Giants in that role for two, and now will serve with the same title for the Raiders.

Teams can normally block assistants from making lateral moves but in this case the Giants had already granted Graham permission to interview for the Steelers’ defensive coordinator position earlier in the offseason when their own head coaching job was still open. They were not permitted to close that avenue once it was opened elsewhere.

Graham was a candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job as well, which would have made it a bit awkward for him to remain with the team and work under Brian Daboll, who got the job he was contending for. The Giants were hoping he would remain but that dynamic along with several others – the firing of his closest friend in coaching, Joe Judge, and the lawsuit filed against the Giants by another of his good friends and former head coach in Miami, Brian Flores – made what seemed like a good idea on paper likely untenable in reality.

So Daboll will have to find someone else to fill the job of running the Giants’ defense. There are certainly plenty of candidates including former head coaches Mike Zimmer and Vic Fangio who would add experience to the staff, former Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, and former Giants defensive backs coach Dave Merritt who now works for Kansas City. Current defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson may also be considered.