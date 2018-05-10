Giants waive running back Paul Perkins

Paul Perkins, the Giants’ running back of the future twice removed, has been waived by the team with a non-football injury. Perkins tore his pectoral muscle prior to the start of the offseason conditioning program and required surgery. If he goes unclaimed, he will revert to the Giants’ roster under injured reserve and not play in 2018.

Perkins was a fourth-round pick out of UCLA in 2016 and had an impressive rookie season when he ran for 456 yards on 112 carries and caught 15 passes for 162 yards. Perkins made his first career start in the season finale in Washington and ran for 102 yards, the Giants’ only 100-yard performance of the 2016 season.

He began 2017 as the starter, but after four lackluster games was replaced. In 11 games, he managed just 90 yards on 41 carries and eight receptions for 46 yards. Rookie Wayne Gallman emerged toward the end of the season as the Giants’ up-and-coming running back.

The offseason and the selection of Penn State’s Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick in the draft has since moved Gallman down the depth chart. The Giants’ running back group now includes Barkley, Gallman, veteran Jonathan Stewart, and Jalen Simmons.